Curfew was lifted in Shillong on Sunday morning with no report of violence or arson over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from any part of the city, officials said. People were seen flocking to local shops to buy essential items and Christmas goodies and gifts. Streets in the state capital were being decked out in Christmas lights and festoons since morning.

Meghalaya’s capital Shillong returned to normal gradually after the state Assembly adopted a resolution on 19 December seeking implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state from the Central government. Areas coming under ILP and the sixth schedule have been exempted from the CAA. The entire state was exempted from the CAA except for three municipal wards of Shillong due to which protests took place in the city.

Curfew was imposed on areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations in the city since December 12 as anti-CAA protests turned violent, leaving several injured and properties vandalised. Over the past few days, prohibitory orders were relaxed during the day, but night curfew was still in force to avoid breakdown of law and order.

East Khasi Hills district magistrate MW Nongbri said the curfew was completely lifted from 4 am on Sunday.

Mobile Internet and messaging services, which were withdrawn as a precautionary measure to prevent the circulation of fake news, were also restored on Friday night.

The Meghalaya Assembly had earlier this week unanimously adopted a resolution to urge the Centre to extend the Inner Line Permit regime to the state to keep it out of the purview of the contentious law.