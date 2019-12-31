Rajasthan BJP MLA, Madan Dilawar has yet again grabbed the headlines for making a shocking statement and this time it is on those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Talking to reporters, the Ramganj Mandi MLA said that “those burning the country and killing police over the Citizenship Amendment Act, and those supporting the protesters, are enemies of the country”.

Directing his attack at the Congress leadership, the MLA said that even if the protesters are Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, they are “India’s enemies”.

Dilawar further said that such people “do not have the right to live in this country and they should “go to Pakistan or Bangladesh”.

His rants did not end there as well as he continued that “if both the neighbouring countries do not want to accept them, then they should go and drown themselves in the Indian Ocean”.

This is not the first time that the BJP MLA has made such shocking statements.

In October, a video, purportedly showing Madan Dilawar praying to Goddess Durga to damage the limbs of those using plastic containers, had gone viral.

In the video, the MLA was seen with folded hands during Durga Puja celebrations, praying for the ill-health, monetary loss, and damage to the hands and legs of all those who are making use of single-use plastic.

The MLA was heard saying: “O Goddess, make all those people sick who sip tea in plastic glasses and spread dirt and filth around. Damage the hands and legs of their family members, ensure that they suffer misfortunes, never allow money to come to their house.”