Anti-CAA protest killings: Meghalaya CM says accused are identified; no arrest yet

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the culprits responsible for the killing of two non-tribals at Ichamati in the East Khasi Hills district have been identified.

The tragic incident occurred during an anti-CAA protest last Wednesday had sparked widespread unrest across the state.

“We are actively pursuing the culprits,” stated Sangma reiterating his government’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that justice prevails.

Advertisement

However, as of now, no arrests have been made, according to the East Khasi Hills Police.

The bodies of Esan Sing and Sujit Dutta, both non-tribals, were discovered in Ichamati and Dalda, located within the Shella Assembly constituency along the India-Bangladesh border.