Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak has tested positive for Coronavirus. He is the ninth minister of the UP government to have tested positive for the virus.

Two days ago, UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh also tested positive for COVID-19.

His reports came hours after the state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and two other legislators Yogendra Upadhaya from Agra and Devendra Pratap Singh from Gorakhpur tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Apart from Mahendra Singh, eight other state ministers — Yogendra Upadhaya, Devendra Pratap Singh, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Dharam Singh Saini, Chetan Chauhan, Upendra Tiwari, Raghuraj Singh and Jai Pratap Singh — have tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun was Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government, tested positive for coronavirus last month and had died on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

The families of two more Ministers, Satish Mahana and Brijesh Pathak, have also been infected with the virus.

In the state, total positive COVID-19 cases stand at 98,493 and 1,817 people have died due to the virus so far. While, 57271 people have recovered from the infection, according to Health Ministry’s data.