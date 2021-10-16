Another NC leader Hilal Rather deserts party, joins PC

Tainted Hilal Rather, the son of veteran National Conference (NC) leader Abdul Rahim Rather, on Saturday parted ways with the NC and joined Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference (PC).

Hilal is the second tainted politician to join the PC after Pervez Ahmad Nengroo, former chairman of J& K Bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed a money laundering case against Hilal Rather and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognizance of a CBI FIR and Income Tax Department probe against him that pertains to Rs 177-crore alleged bank fraud.

The CBI has alleged that Hilal Rather entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then officials of the J&K Bank to get loans of about Rs 177.68 crore in alleged violation of rules and guidelines.

Hilal’s father Abdul Rahim Rather held the portfolio of finance in the NC ministries headed by Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Hilal has jumped to the PC shortly after the NC leader Devender Raina joined the BJP.