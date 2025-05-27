Another male bastion crumbles with first batch of women cadets set to pass out from NDA

In a historic first, 17 women cadets are set to pass out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) on 30 May. The women cadets are part of the 340 cadets contingent, including foreign cadets, who would be graduating from the Khadakwasla, Pune based Academy as part of the 148th Passing Out Parade.

Breaking the ‘Male Only Bastion’, the women joined the 148th course following the landmark ruling passed by the Supreme Court in 2021. Part of the Romeo Squadron, out of the first batch of 17 women cadets, nine will be joining Army, three will join the Navy and the remaining five will join the Air Force. “They will head for further training at different academies, depending on their choice of service before getting commissioned as officers, Ankush Chavan, the Defence spokesperson stated while talking with The Statesman.

Advertisement

Governor of Mizoram and former chief of Army Staff General V K Singh (Retd) will be the Reviewing Officer for the POP. The convocation ceremony for the outgoing course is slated to be held on 29 May.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a teaser, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a post on X wrote, “Unveiling another powerful glimpse of the NDA Passing Out Parade – Spring Term 2025! Watch the cadets of the 148th course march ahead with pride, purpose and passion as they take their final march from the hallowed grounds of the National Defence Academy.”

The teaser shows women cadets undergoing rigorous training along with the men cadets at NDA. Set up in 1954, NDA is the only defence training institute in the world that provides joint training for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts a written examination twice a year for the NDA aspirants. The written examination tests the candidates on mathematics and general ability including subjects English, general knowledge, and current affairs. Post clearing the written exam, the selected candidates face a Service Selection Board interview along with a detailed medical examination.