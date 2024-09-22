Another bid to derail goods train foiled, thanks to alert loco pilots

An attempt to derail a goods train near the Prempur railway station of Maharajpur on Delhi-Howrah railway line has been foiled here early on Sunday morning by the alert loco pilot who stopped the train by using emergency brakes after seeing a cylinder placed right in the middle of the tracks.

The goods train originating from Kanpur was on its way to Prayagraj through the loop line when the incident occurred.

Police and railway officials are on the spot and investigating the matter .

This is the third such incident in a month. Earlier last month, the engine of the Sabarmati Express and its 20 bogies derailed near the Panki Industrial Area.

Similarly, a few days ago, another attempt was made to overturn a train by placing a gas cylinder between the tracks on the Kanpur-Kasganj railway route. Investigation into both the cases are on.

According to GRP, an empty Petromax cylinder was found in the loop line, about 100 meters away from the platform towards Prayagraj.

The incident occurred at 5:50 am at Prempur station. The 5-liter cylinder, which was found empty, was kept on the track just before the signal. GRP is considering it to be a mischief. Since there are houses nearby, information is being collected from locals. The LIU team has also reached the spot.

Railway officials confirmed that the train was coming from Kanpur on its way to Prayagraj, on the loop line at Prempur station when Loco Pilot Dev Anand Gupta and Assistant Loco Pilot CB Singh of the engine saw a cylinder kept some distance before the signal and applied emergency brakes to stop the train before.

After this, the drivers informed all the concerned departments about the incident. Soon, Railway IOW, security forces and other teams rushed to the spot, checked the cylinder, and removed it from the track.