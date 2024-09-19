Animal fat in Tirupati laddu: Demand for probe into Naidu’s allegation against YSRCP rule gains momentum

A controversy broke after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using substandard ingredient like animal fat to make the sweets offered at the ancient Sri Venkateshwar temple at Tirumala.

YSRCP leaders, particularly those who had headed TTD in the past, vehemently denied the allegations.

Naidu had made the remark yesterday at a meeting in Vijayawada organised to mark the 100 days of the NDA regime in Andhra Pradesh.

He accused the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of using adulterated ghee using substances such as animal fat in the preparation of laddus that was offered to God and then distributed as prasadam among devotees.

Earlier, the Nandini Dairy of Karnataka government used to supply ghee for the Tirupati laddus but it was discontinued some four years ago.

Incidentally, the new TTD’s executive officer J Syamala Rao has recently black listed one of the ghee vendors for supplying adulterated ghee. He had assured criminal charges will be filed against the vendor. However, there are claims that lab test reports conducted by a private laboratory showed presence of fish oil, beef tallow and lard in the adulterated ghee.

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is a practising Christian but he had appointed his maternal uncle Y V Subba Reddy who is a devout Hindu as the chairperson of the TTD trust board. His tenure was followed by Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Subba Reddy in turn countered Naidu saying he has committed great sin by damaging the sanctity of the divine temple Tirumala and the faith of hundreds of crores of Hindu. “It has been proved once again that Chandrababu will not hesitate to do anything bad for the benefit of politics,” said Subba Reddy dismissing the allegations. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said, “To attack YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the previous government Naidu made such heinous accusations that animal fat was used to make Swamy’s deities. It is deplorable.” He said if anyone did so, he would be destroyed by the Lord.

Following the chief minister’s revelation there has been demands of a probe into the adulteration of ghee used for Tirupati laddu. Calling ‘YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a sinner, Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh said, “Serving prasadam beef fat and fish oil is an insult to our faith and sentiments.”

He went on to add, “I strongly urge Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Home Minister Amit Shahji to take immediate action against those responsible for this grave offence.”

YS Sharmila, the APCC chief demanded that a high-level inquiry committee should be set up immediately or the case should go to CBI for probe.

She said, “TDP and YSRCP are both doing dirty politics. Chandrababu Naidu’s comments are damaging the sanctity and prestige of Tirumala.”