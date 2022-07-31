Animal Care Organization grants Rs.1 crore to Rajasthan Forest Department for Tiger conservation at RNP

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, the Animal Care Organisation (TAC), a philanthropic arm of Vedanta Group, on Saturday granted Rs. 1 (one) crore to the Rajasthan Forest Department for big cat conservation at Ranthambore National Park (RNP).

The grant shall be utilized by the state government to enhance the wildlife conservation activities a RNP, and the grant will aid procurement of patrolling vehicles for the national park majorly famous for its Royal Bengal Tigers, Ms Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Director, vedanta Limited said here.

This will strengthen the surveillance and monitoring infrastructure and would prevent poaching in the forest area, and the grant comes as part of the International Day Celebration to raise awareness about the conservation of wild cats.

On the occasion, Ms.Hebbar further said, “As we are nearing 50 years of tiger conservation in India, it’s time to reflect on what more we can do for our wildcats. Though India is number one in terms of tiger population, at nearly 3,000, our responsibility is to protect and provide them a sustainable yet safe environment to flourish. With TACO, we are committed to provide world class facilities to improve the future of animals across the states. In this pursuit, I am pleased to pledge our support for the Ranthambore National Park”

Under the TACO initiative, Anil Agarwal Foundation plans to support and strengthen veterinary healthcare services across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions. The project is currently functional in the National Capital Region (NCR), with an initial corpus of Rs. 100 crores and will be further expanded across multiple other States in India. The organization has a three-tier structure which will work in tandem to create global standards in animal welfare.