Anger diffuses at local level rising against states, Centre

The anger of electorate on governance issues is being channelised against the Centre and the states while the local governance factor has dissipated in the Covid era, according to the IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

CVoter founder Yashwant Deshmukh said that the focus is on the work of the Centre and states and local governance is not really counting as far as anger is concerned in the last one and half years of Covid pandemic.

The CVoter Tracker is India’s only daily Opinion Tracking exercise mapping more than a 100,000 randomly selected respondents in a calendar year. The tracker is run in 11 Indian languages has interviewed more than a million respondents in person and CATI over the last ten years. The quarterly report cards on CMs cover more than 30,000 respondents across all 543 Lok Sabha seats and has MoE of +/-3 per cent at national level and +/-5 per cent at state levels.

The anger against the Centre and states is perceptibly higher than at the local level.

As per the tracker, the least amount of anger against the Central government is in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The highest amount of anger against the Centre is in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Kerala and Punjab. The least anger against the state government is seen in the states of Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. All had recently elected new governments.

The highest level of anger against the state government is in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

At an all India level, the anger against local governance is only 14.3 per cent while the anger against the states is 44.3 per cent and against the Centre at 41.3 per cent.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the best performing Chief Minister and facing the least anger of the electorate, as per the IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

Baghel has only 6 per cent respondents angry with him who want a change. Conversely, he enjoys highest popularity ratings among all Chief Ministers as per the tracker.

In the case of Chhattisgarh, anger is directed against the Central government and even state MLAs but there is hardly anger against Baghel.

As many as 44.7 per cent respondents in Chhattisgarh are angry with the Central government while 36.6 per cent are angry with the state government.