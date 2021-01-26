Andhra Pradesh government said it was ready to conduct gram panchayat elections after the Supreme Court today dismissed its petition and pulled it up for “ego battle” with the state election commissioner who issued new dates for the local bodies polls.

The state government and the SEC have been in loggerheads over conducting the four phase GP polls in the state in February sparking off a Constitutional crisis as officials refused to attend meeting with the commissioner and even employees unions passed resolutions against the commissioner for holding polls while vaccination drive of front line workers was being conducted. Undeterred, the SEC sought central government employees for panchayat polls since state employees union have declared they will not cooperate.

The state government was pulled up in the SC with the two member Division Bench chiding the staff association for atrocious and undesirable behaviour. The court clearly stated,“We cannot be part of this ego battle.”