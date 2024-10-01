Andhra Pradesh puts on hold its probe into adulterated ‘ladoos’

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Andhra Pradesh government to probe the alleged adulteration of the famed Tirupati ladoos has temporarily halted its investigations in view of the case being heard in the Supreme Court.

This was confirmed today by the state DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. The apex court has already come down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu whose statement about animal fat in Tirupati ladoos had set off the entire row.

The SIT formed by the state government under Inspector General (Guntur) Sarvashresth Tripathi had just began its investigations into the adulteration of ghee, which is a key ingredient in making the ladoos when it was decided to halt the probe till the Supreme Court decides the next course of action.

The team had inspected the flour mill where the ghee was stored and tested. The court will hear the case again on October 3. A number of petitions including that of former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy were filed before the top court, pleading for a court monitored inquiry into the case.

“First they have to understand the process, study it and take all the information but now we have stalled it because it is in the Supreme Court,” said the DGP, indicating that it would not be appropriate to speak on the matter which is being heard by the court.

The apex court has wondered why Chief Minister Naidu went public over the alleged adulteration, particularly since the ghee was not used in preparing the ladoos. The top court also observed that at least gods should be kept away from politics.