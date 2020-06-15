There is one casual vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly.

The details of the vacancy are as follow:

Name of Member Sri Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad

Nature of election By MLAs

Cause of vacancy Resignation on 9 March 2020

Term up to 29 March 2023

The Commission, after receiving inputs from CEO, Andhra Pradesh, has decided to hold a by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly to fill the above-mentioned vacancy as per the following schedule:

No. Events Dates

1 Issue of Notifications 18 June

2 Last Date of making nominations 25 June

3 Scrutiny of nominations 26 June

4 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 29 June

5 Date of Poll 6 July

6 Hours of Poll 9 am-4 pm

7 Counting of Votes 6 July

8 Date before which election shall be completed 8 July

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election.

Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary of the State to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.