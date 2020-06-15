There is one casual vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly.

The details of the vacancy are as follow:

Name of Member                     Sri Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad

Nature of election                    By MLAs

Cause of vacancy                    Resignation on 9 March 2020

Term up to                                   29 March 2023

The Commission, after receiving inputs from CEO, Andhra Pradesh, has decided to hold a by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly to fill the above-mentioned vacancy as per the following schedule:

No.                                                         Events                                               Dates

1                           Issue of Notifications                                                   18 June

2                           Last Date of making nominations                         25 June

3                           Scrutiny of nominations                                             26 June

4                           Last date for withdrawal of candidatures         29 June

5                           Date of Poll                                                                       6 July

6                           Hours of Poll                                                                     9 am-4 pm

7                           Counting of Votes                                                          6 July

8            Date before which election shall be completed  8 July

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election.

Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary of the State to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.