There is one casual vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly.
The details of the vacancy are as follow:
Name of Member Sri Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad
Nature of election By MLAs
Cause of vacancy Resignation on 9 March 2020
Term up to 29 March 2023
The Commission, after receiving inputs from CEO, Andhra Pradesh, has decided to hold a by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of the Legislative Assembly to fill the above-mentioned vacancy as per the following schedule:
No. Events Dates
1 Issue of Notifications 18 June
2 Last Date of making nominations 25 June
3 Scrutiny of nominations 26 June
4 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 29 June
5 Date of Poll 6 July
6 Hours of Poll 9 am-4 pm
7 Counting of Votes 6 July
8 Date before which election shall be completed 8 July
Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election.
Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary of the State to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.