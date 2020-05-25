Weeks after the horrific LG Polymer ‘Styrene’ gas leak incident, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a High Power Committee (HPC) to probe into the causes behind the gas leak.

The committee seeks questions from the public which they want to ask from the LG Polymers.

“The High Power Committee would also want the general public to submit their questionnaire and suggestions if any, to be addressed on behalf, to LG Polymers,” said Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Chairman, High Power Committee in a statement.

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, the committee had widespread discussions with all the stakeholders and also elicited views and opinions of the concerned departments.

On request of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the government of India has nominated Dr SK Naik, DG, CIPET Chennai; Bhagat Sharma, Additional Director, MoEF & CC, Regional Centre Pune; Dr RK Elengovan, DG Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, Mumbai; Dr Arjan Ray, Director, Indian Institutes of Petroleum, Dehradun as experts to the committee.

“Questionnaire may be sent on email id: [email protected] on or before 31st May, 2020 or call or WhatsApp to Vivek Yadav, IAS, Member-Convenor, High Power Committee on 7989165452,” he added.

The last date to receive the response from the LG Polymers, regulators and other stakeholders has been set to June 10, 2020.

The HPC will submit a comprehensive report on June 17, 2020.