Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy joins Koo App

With the intention of reaching people directly in their native languages, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has joined Koo, a leading Indian micro-blogging and social networking platform that enables users to interact in their mother tongue.

Joining the CM’s debut on Koo, the YSR Congress Party (@YSRCPOfficial), the Office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh – CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) and AP Digital Corporation (@APDigitalCorp) have also created their official accounts on the Indian micro-blogging platform.

Using the handle @ysjagan, Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with people in Telugu and English. Users can connect with him at https://www.kooapp.com/profile/ysjagan.

The launch of the Chief Minister’s account is aimed at empowering the people of Andhra Pradesh to communicate and interact with the Government in both Telugu and English. The AP Government Departments’ Koo accounts will also serve as a platform to educate and inform the people on the State’s ongoing activities.

Welcoming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO, Koo, said, “We are very happy to extend a warm welcome to the Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. His presence on the platform will help all of his followers to easily keep in touch with him and his thoughts and opinions on a daily basis.”

Sharing his views, Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said, “We welcome Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Koo and believe that his presence on our platform will benefit the Telugu-speaking community across the world.”