‘Analysing unexpected results’: Rahul Gandhi on Haryana election setback

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Assembly election results in Haryana were “unexpected” and that the party is analysing the outcome.

The BJP registered a historic victory for the third consecutive term in Haryana, defying projections by pollsters and experts. The Congress, which was predicted to win a thumping majority in all the exit polls, was restricted to 37 seats in the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly, while the BJP managed to win 48 seats.

In the early trends, the Congress was way ahead of the BJP with a lead in 77 seats at one point of time. However, as soon as the counting progressed, the saffron party reduced the gap within minutes and soon took the lead.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir where the Congress-NC alliance won, Gandhi said, “We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. Complaints have been coming in from various assembly constituencies, and we will be informing the Election Commission accordingly.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress has alleged tampering of voting machines, stating that it has received complaints from several constituencies about discrepancies in the EVMs.

“There are constant complaints from Hisar, Mahendragarh and Panipat districts that the EVM battery was 99 per cent here. Results that defeated the Congress came in these places. At the same time, we won in those machines which were not tampered with and whose battery was 60 per cent-70 per cent. We will go to the Election Commission with all these complaints,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said at a presser yesterday.

“This is a victory of the system and a defeat of democracy, we cannot accept this,” he further said.