Amritsar Police crackdown on Kishan gang, murder case of Jandiala Guru Councillor solved in 8 hrs

In a significant breakthrough against organised crime, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police successfully dismantled a major network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within eight hours, the law enforcement arrested four operatives of the gang, effectively cracking the murder case of Harjinder Singh alias Bahman, a Municipal Councillor from Jandiala Guru.

The swift and decisive action by the police culminated in a high-speed chase near Fatahpur, where one of the key accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, opened fire on the pursuing police team. Acting in self-defence, the SHO of Chheharta Police Station retaliated with his service weapon, injuring Gopi in the right leg. He was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar, where he remains under treatment under police custody.

During the operation, authorities recovered a Glock 9mm pistol, underscoring the gang’s access to high-grade weapons. The crackdown is seen as a pivotal move in curbing inter-gang rivalries and neutralising threats posed by organised criminal syndicates operating in and beyond Punjab. Police officials confirmed that investigations are actively underway to trace additional gang members and uncover the full network of operatives.

Taking to the social media platform X, DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote on Monday: “In a breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles an organized crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within 8 hours, four gang operatives were arrested, leading to the swift resolution of the Murder Case of Harjinder Singh @ Bahman (Municipal Councillor, Jandiala Guru).”

“During a chase near Fatahpur, accused Gurpreet Singh @ Gopi opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, SHO Chheharta retaliated with his service weapon, injuring Gopi in the right leg. The accused was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar for medical care and is currently under treatment. Recovery: One Glock 9mm pistol.”

“This operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing crackdown on inter-gang rivalry and organised crime. Investigations are underway to identify additional associates and map backward and forward linkages of the gang. @PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its mission to dismantle organised crime networks and ensure public safety,” stated Yadav in his post.