Iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan, who along with son Abhishek tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital is “stable, with mild symptoms,” the hospital said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope also had said the condition of both the Bachchan father-son duo is stable.

While, rest of the family members- Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also had taken the COVID-19 swab test and their reports turned out negative for Coronavirus, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had rushed teams to the three bungalows of the Bachchan family in Vile Parle-Juhu. The teams carried out full fumigation and sanitisation of the houses.

Nearly a two dozen strong team landed at Jalsa, Pratiksha and Janak bungalows, all within a radius of barely two km in the posh Juhu-Vile Parle suburb in western Mumba. Jalsa and Janak have been sealed off and declared containment zones.

Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai’s Mayor confirmed that all residents of the Bachchan house have been quarantined for 14 days, reported News 18.

“Huge responsibility on our shoulders to treat the biggest icon and his son. Their condition is stable. They have mild symptoms and their vitals are under control… usually by 10-12th day, peak disease impact on body is witnessed. Today would be 5th day since Amitabh ji’s symptoms had surfaced…have to watch closely for another seven days and see how the disease evolves…in the next 3 days, we will be able to see the evolution trajectory… very likely that he may remain to have a very mild version, ” Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, the head of critical care in Nanavati hospital quoted NDTV as saying.

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared the news of his infection, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Netizens and people from various walks of life, including his colleagues from the Indian Film Industry are wishing him for speedy recovery and better health, since last night.

Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally.

His upcoming films are “Chehre”, “Jhund” and “Brahmastra”. He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Maharashtra , the worst hit state from Coronavirus has 2,46,600 cases of COVID-19, with 99,499 active cases and 1,36,985 recoveries so far. While there are 10116 fatalities in the state due to the infection out of which Mumbai alone has witnessed 5,244 deaths.