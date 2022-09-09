Amit Shah’s two-day visit to BSF at Rajasthan’s Indo-Pak border begins today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s 2-days visit to BSF on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan starts today.

Shah will reach Border Security Force Jaisalmer on 9 September 2022 on a two-day visit and will be received by Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS, Director General Border Security Force. HM will be given detailed information about the security arrangements of the India-Pakistan International Border along the Rajasthan frontier by senior officers of the Border Security Force.

On the second day of his tour, Shri Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Tanot Mandir Complex Project, Border Security Force Sector Jaisalmer (North) and Bhoomi Pujan of the project under Border Tourism Development Program by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India on 10th September.

This project of the Government of India will lead to development in the border areas.

Besides, the Home Minister will pay homage to the martyrs on the “Victory Stambh” built in the memory of the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War in Tanot and will visit the Tanot Mata Temple. During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, brave soldiers of the Border Security Force played an important role at the Longewala post, located some distance from Tanot.

Among others, PV Ramashastri, Additional Director General Western Command Chandigarh, David Lalrinsanga, Inspector General, Rajasthan Frontier Jodhpur and many other officers will be present in this visit of Hon’ble Home Minister.

On political front, ahead of assembly polls-20213 and to mobilise and unite voters of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the home bastion Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in western belt in Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two major meetings; BJP’s OBC Morcha National Executive Committee Meeting beginning tomorrow and the Booth Level Sammelan of this very group at Jodhpur on September 10.

Shah will attend the valedictory ceremony of the OBC meet and deliver an inaugural address at the booth-level meet for which the BJP leaders of the Jodhpur division have been directed to mobilize the booth-level workers, over 25000, to attend the event, the State Media Coordinator Pankaj Joshi told SNS.