Amit Shah’s Jammu visit tomorrow cancelled due to bad weather

Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu tomorrow has been cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.

Shah was scheduled to come here on a day-long visit on Tuesday and was also set to visit Dera-ki-Gali in the Poonch district where three civilians recently died in Army’s custody after the ambush by terrorists in which four soldiers were killed.

The Home Minister was also scheduled to attend the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra in Jammu, inaugurate projects worth

Rs 1,379 crore, including the e-buses in Jammu city and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2,348 crore.

He was also scheduled to distribute appointment letters on compassionate grounds. The Minister was also slated to undertake a review of security and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on 4 January and that of BJP President JP Nadda on 7 January was cancelled due to poor visibility and bad weather in Jammu.