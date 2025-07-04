Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for India’s first cooperative university in Gujarat

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the country’s first national-level cooperative university “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University (TSU) at Anand in Gujarat on Saturday.

The aim of establishing the cooperative university is to prepare professional and trained manpower to meet the growing needs of the cooperative sector, an official press release issued here on Friday said.

The university will provide specialized education, training, and research opportunities in areas such as cooperative management, finance, law and rural development, it said. It will also empower cooperative institutions at the grassroots level by promoting innovation, capacity building and best practices, improve governance, and accelerate inclusive and sustainable rural economic development.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the decision to establish “Tribhuvan” Cooperative University is a historic and visionary initiative for capacity building in the cooperative sector and to realize the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’,” the document said.

This university will prove an important step towards realizing the Triveni of cooperation, innovation and employment, it said.

On the occasion, Shah is also expected to participate in tree plantation under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, which has become a mass movement on the call of PM Modi. He will also unveil an educational module prepared by the National Center for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to familiarize school students with the principles of cooperation and the impact of the cooperative movement in India.

Based on the National Education Policy 2020, the academic structure of the University will offer a range of flexible and multidisciplinary programmes, including PhD, degrees at the managerial level, diplomas, at the supervisory level and certificates at the operational level, it added.

The proposed university will also have subject-specific schools at its campus and in other states and create a national network to standardise the quality of cooperative education and training.

To create a national network, the University will try to connect more than 200 existing cooperative institutions in the next four years, the release added.

To meet the skill development and capacity building needs of India’s estimated number of about 40 lakh cooperative personnel and 80 lakh board members, the University is expected to train around 20 lakh personnel of cooperative societies like Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), Dairy, Fisheries, etc. in the next five years.

To address the shortage of qualified teachers, the University would develop a strong teacher base through PhD programmes based on cooperative studies. At present, cooperative education is limited to a few states and scattered across various institutions, which is inadequate to meet the growing demand in this sector, it said.

There is currently no institutional mechanism in India to support research and development focused on innovation and affordable technologies in cooperatives, especially for rural areas.

Keeping this in mind, a dedicated research and development council is to be set up in the university which would undertake research and development in the cooperative sector and also promote it in affiliated institutions.

Apart from this, it would coordinate with national and international reputed institutions to establish the world’s best practices in India, it added.