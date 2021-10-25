Amit Shah takes stock of security at India-Pak border

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited BSF Border Observation Post (BOP) on the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu sector. He was accompanied by LG Manoj Sinha.

ADG BSF(WC) NS Jamwal received the Home Minister and briefed him about the security scenario and BSF domination on International Border.

Amit Shah was given detailed briefing about the BSF border domination and its readiness to thwart away any challenges from across the border. The Union Home Minister also interacted with BSF troops on the border.

DK Boora, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, was also present there. During the visit, the HM was shown various aspects of BSF domination strategies on the Jammu International Border.

Shah was very impressed with BSF’s performance on the Jammu border. He assured that BSF will be given all border-related assistance from the Government of India.

He interacted with the BOP troops and they felt motivated by the visit of the Union Home Minister. He presented a fruit basket and sweets to the troops.

He spent considerable time with the BSF troops at the BOP and appreciated the hard work and efforts put by BSF troops in safeguarding the border.