Amit Shah says under PM Modi’s leadership problems have been addressed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview to parliament channel -Sansad TV- on completion of 20 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public life said problems had always been there and they would be there but Modi addressed those problems immediately.

“During Modiji’s successful tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, there was a ray of hope not only in Gujarat but across the country that there is no flaw in the Multiparty Democratic System. It can be successful, it can deliver and can go to the last person,” Amit Shah said

“There are problems. There will be problems. There will be problems in the future also. But today, after Modi Ji has become the Prime Minister, the problems are being addressed immediately. There has been an attempt to find a solution and it is carried forward sensitively,” Shah added.

Amit Shah also sought to demolish the perception that the Prime Minister was dictatorial in his approach and said on the contrary he was a good listener and listens to people patiently.

“I have never met a listener like him. Whatever issue a meeting may be about, Modi Ji speaks as little as required and listens to everyone patiently. He considers the value of the person’s opinion and then takes a decision. So there’s no truth to the charges that he is dictatorial.”

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s life the Home minister, who has been a close political associate of Modi since their days in Gujarat, said, “There were three big stages of PM Modi’s life, all three were challenging.”

“Modi Ji’s public life can be divided into three parts. First- as a General Secretary(Organization)after joining the BJP. Secondly- as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Third – As Prime Minister in national politics. As the General Secretary(Organization)of Gujarat, he set an excellent example of how the credibility of one party can be built in the public mind. Within a year of becoming a Union Minister, the BJP began Gujarat Yatra. In 1990 we had a 50 percent stake in the government. In 1995, we had an absolute majority and from there till date, the BJP has not looked back,” Shah said.

Recounting Prime Minister Modi’s life as Gujarat Chief Minister, Amit Shah said he had a knack for understanding the administrative nuances. He was hard working and had great patience.

“After he became Gujarat Chief Minister, Narendra Modi Ji understood the nuances in the administration with great patience, associated experts with the administration, and took the government’s plans to the people,” Amit Shah said.

The minister referred to the Prime Minister’s hard work, meticulous planning, and tenacity for implementation and said it helped the BJP’s emergence as a political power.

“Bhuj earthquake was once seen as a blot on the BJP. But, the development post the earthquake has been appreciated by the entire world. You may visit Bhuj and see the development yourself. On the one hand, there is Latur after the earthquake, and on the other, there is Bhuj. The whole Bhuj was renovated, the growth rate increased by 37 percent post-earthquake,” the Home Minister said.