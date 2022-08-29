Amit Shah to have a review meeting with Delhi Police tomorrow

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is likely to visit Delhi Police headquarters to hold a review meeting on August 30, and discuss action plans along with issues related to policing in the National Capital and security challenges. He will also review the security preparations for the upcoming G-20 summit, which is likely to be held by the end of the year.

The Delhi Police PRO shared the information, stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit will also felicitate the policemen and their wards who have won medals in recently held sports competitions including the Commonwealth Games and the World Police Fire Games.

“Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Delhi Police Headquarters on August 30 to discuss several issues including a review meeting and future action plan in view of the year 2024. He will hold a discussion on the detailed roadmap presented by the Delhi Police regarding the security of Delhi and the preparations for the G-20 summit,” said the PRO.

According to sources, India is likely to hold the G-20 summit in the month of December this year, where leaders of the USA, Russia, China, France, Germany, the UK, the European Union, and other top global state personalities are expected to join.

The Delhi Police PRO further said that the use of forensic investigation and discussion on legal matters will also be an important part of the meeting. Forensic investigation has been made mandatory for all offenses punishable with seven years or more.