Amit Shah reaches Varanasi to attend Central Regional Council meeting, offers prayers at Kalbhairav Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Varanasi on Monday to attend the Central Zonal Council meeting. He was accorded a grand welcome by the Chief Ministers of four states. The meeting is scheduled to be held in the city on Tuesday.

Shah was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

After this, all the leaders reached the Baba Kalabhairav temple where they participated in the aarti. After worshipping at the temple, Shah along with four CMs reached the Taj hotel.

The meeting of the 25th Central Regional Council will be held on June 24 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Taj Hotel. The meeting is being held for the first time in Kashi. It will discuss several important points including security and development of the country including the four states.

The meeting will also be attended by the Chief Secretaries of the four states, the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the NITI Aayog and the Inter-State Council officials.

Earlier, the 24th meeting of the Central Regional Council was held in Uttarakhand.