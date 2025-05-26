Amit Shah lays foundation stone for cancer hospital, praises Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a cancer hospital in Nagpur and praised the performance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

“Devendra Fadnavis has become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time, but when Fadnavis started the work of the cancer institute, it was nothing. However, he started it. Such service works get the blessings of God and society and that is why the banyan tree of the National Cancer Institute stands here and is removing sorrow from the lives of thousands of needy people. In Western countries, when patients fall ill, they are left in the hospital. However, in our country, when a person in a family falls ill, the entire family is behind him. Through this Swasti Niwas, Devendra Fadnavis and his team have set a new ideal for all hospitals in India. Through this Swasti Niwas, the work of hosting relatives of patients will be continued,” Shah said at the foundation stone laying event of the Nagpur-based cancer hospital.

“I would like to say to everyone that in the coming time, the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur will be the best cancer institute in India. Because behind this cancer institute are hardworking people and they have a sense of service. I would like to talk about Devendra Fadnavis and his friend Shailesh Joglekar, both of them had suffered due to cancer in their families, the family had suffered losses. However, both of them reflected their personal grief and pain in public service and converted it to serve the needy,” Shah said.

Earlier, Shah arrived in Nagpur on Sunday night to begin his tour of Maharashtra during which he will attend several events on Monday and Tuesday.

He was welcomed in Vidarbha’s largest city by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders. On Monday morning, Shah laid the foundation stone of ‘Swasti Nivas’, a guest house at the National Cancer Institute in Jamtha, while in the afternoon, inaugurated the temporary campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and laid the foundation stone for its permanent campus at Chincholi in Kamthi taluka.

Later, he travelled to Nanded to unveil the statue of former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantrao Naik in Anand Nagar and addressed a meeting at Kusum Auditorium at Shankarrao Chavan Memorial.

On Monday evening, Shah attended an inauguration ceremony at Nana-Nani Park in the Industrial Area of Nanded, before addressing a public rally at the Nawa Motha Ground in Nagpur.

On Tuesday morning, Shah is scheduled to attend the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Madhav Bagh in Mumbai, while on Tuesday noon, he is scheduled to deliver a special lecture on the 60th death anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at University of Mumbai’s Sir Cowasji Jehangir Hall, after which he will leave for Delhi.