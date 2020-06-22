Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke with the Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga and reviewed the situation after earthquake tremors in the state.

Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone, Shah said, “I assured him all possible support from the Central Government.”

Zoramthanga thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their assurance of support.