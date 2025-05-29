Amit Shah arrives in Jammu to review security, visit Poonch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening arrived here on a two-day visit to review the security situation in J&K and also visit the border town of Poonch where several civilians were killed due to the recent indiscriminate shelling by Pakistani troops.

He was received at the airport by the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo and senior officers.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh accompanied the home minister.

After reaching here, the home minister drove to the Raj Bhavan where in a high-level meeting he will review the security situation.

The meeting will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top brass of the Army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration, and Intelligence agencies.

The meeting will review security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra from 3 July to 9 August.

This year, security for Amarnath yatris will be heightened in light of the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting will also discuss infiltration, counter-terror operations, and follow-up on security measures taken after the last meeting.

This is his first visit to the region since Operation Sindoor was conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to retaliate against the 22 April Pahalgam attack that left 25 tourists and a local dead.

Shah is expected to fly to Poonch tomorrow. He will meet kin of those killed in Pakistani shelling and hand over job appointment letters to the victims.

He will visit the religious places that were damaged due to the cross-border shelling.