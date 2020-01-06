Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, Union Home Minister and BJP working President Amit Shah on Monday launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused Delhi Chief Minister of supporting ‘Tukde Tukde gang’.

Shah was referring to the 2016 JNU incident where allegedly anti-national slogans were raised by a section of students. “Students who raised slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them,” he said.

With the view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, schedule for which is expected to be announced at 3:30 pm today by the Election Commission of India, minister launched an attack on the opposition in Delhi, AAP and Congress.

Alleging Delhi Kejriwal of causing a barrier in the centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said, ” The AAP Govt in Delhi has caused the most harm to the poor of Delhi. Kejriwal ji just for his political interests is not allowing Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented.”

“People have now seen through you Kejriwal ji, AAP was wiped out in MCD and Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

He also questioned the Kejriwal on its promise of installing 15 lakh CCTV cameras in the national capital.

“Instead of five years, government functioned only for five months. Kejriwal government did nothing, instead it blew dust in the eyes of people of Delhi through its advertisements,” he said.

Amit Shah’s remarks came during the foundation stone ceremony of ‘The Delhi CycleWalk’ in Delhi on Monday.

“I am sure that when the Cycle track comes into effect and is made as per plan, it will reduce Delhi’s pollution by 20%,” he asserted.

Shah also said that when over 50 lakh cycles will ply on the roads of Delhi, cycling will become a fashion.

Amit Shah also accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading people on CAA and said, “Rahul baba and Priyanka Gandhi are misleading the minorities of the country.”

Repeating his stance on CAA, he asserted, “Nobody’s citizenship will be revoked under CAA, it’s an act to give citizenship.”

“These parties are responsible for the riots which broke out during the anti-CAA protests,” Shah said targeting Congress and AAP.

Delhi is set to go on polls as the ECI will be announcing the schedule today at 3:30 pm. The tenure of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is scheduled to end next month in February.

In 2015, AAP bagged 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, throwing Congress, which ruled for three consecutive terms in Delhi, out of power.