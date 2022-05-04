Amidst climate change, LG Mathur seeks mountain institute for Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, has sought setting up of a mountain institute along with a climate change study cell in the cold desert region of Ladakh that is witnessing considerable change of climate.

The Lt. Governor met the Minister of Labour and Environment, Bhupender Yadav, in this regard.

Mathur informed the minister that the people of Ladakh are dependent on water from glacial melt and requested for scientific guidance and continuous monitoring of data on water discharge from the glaciers in Ladakh.

He stressed on the need for a Mountain Institute along with a Climate Change Study Cell. Mathur also stressed on the need to rationalise the boundaries of Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, Changtang Wildlife Sanctuary, and Hemis National Park without compromising on the total draft notified area of the sanctuary and national park. He informed about the assistance sought from the Wildlife Institute of India for rationalising the boundaries.

It is worth mentioning that Ladakh was witnessing the glaciers receding at a fast pace. Certain areas of Ladakh were witnessing drought-like situation resulting in farmers and horticulturists ask the Lt. Governor to improve the irrigation network.

Leh district was recently hit by flash floods that damaged the road infrastructure in certain areas.