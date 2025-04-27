Amid tensions with Pakistan, Navy demonstrates “offensive strike” capabilities with multiple anti-ship missiles test

As tensions between India and Pakistan soared in the aftermath of a targeted terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Navy on Sunday announced that it had successfully undertaken multiple anti-ship firings in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating its long-range precision offensive strike capabilities.

In a post on X, the Navy shared a video and the images of the test firing, stating it “stands combat ready anytime, anywhere and anyhow”.

“Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate the readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow,” the Navy stated.

The Navy’s demonstration of its maritime strength comes days after 26 people — 24 tourists from across the country, a Nepal national and a local Kashmiri tourist guide — were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in one of the biggest terrorist attacks targeting civilians in decades.

The attack took place on April 22 when Pakistan-backed terrorists opened fire on tourists at the picturesque Baisaran meadow, about six kilometers from Pahalgam town in Anantnag district.

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists asked the tourists their religion before shooting them. A local Kashmiri Muslim was killed while trying to save a tourist. A Nepali national was also among the deceased.

Following the brutal attack, the Indian government announced several punitive measures against Pakistan, with the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty being the highlight. India also closed the Attari border and downgraded diplomatic ties with the hostile neighbour for its involvement in terror activities across the border.