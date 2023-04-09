In a setback for Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association has decided to use only Nandini milk to “support the state’s (dairy) farmers”.

The development comes on the heels of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress and the JD(S) engaging in a war of words over Amul’s announcement of foraying into the Bengaluru dairy market. In a statement, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, without naming Amul, said Kannadigas should only promote Nandini milk products.

“We are all proud of Karnataka’s Nandini milk produced by our farmers and it should be encouraged. In our city, clean and delicious coffee stands as the backbone of snacks. And we encourage it with great pride. It is being heard that milk from other states is being shipped to Karnataka recently. We are all Nandini,” read a statement from Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association.

Earlier, the Congress accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to kill the state’s formidable dairy brand, Nandini.

On Friday, Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said “all Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products”. His statement followed speculations of a merger between the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Gujarat’s Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul).

“All Kannadigas have to unanimously resist the usurpation of the KMF, which has been built for the welfare of the farmers of the country. All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products”, Siddaramaiah said.

He added, “In addition to language treason by the imposition of Hindi and land treason by trespassing within the state borders, now the BJP government is going to betray the farmers by shutting down Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which is the livelihood of millions of dairy farming families in the country.”

Siddaramaiah also called on Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to immediately intervene in the matter and stop Amul from “entering (the state’s dairy market) through the back door.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also handles the Cooperation ministry, should hold a referendum in the state in this regard, he added.

The former CM also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, alleging that it was the weak BJP leadership in the state that has resulted in the KMF’s slump in business.

On Wednesday, Amul tweeted that a wave of freshness in coming to Bengaluru from Kengeri to Whitefield — from the west end of the city to the east — with the hashtag “LaunchAlert.” The cooperative said in a following tweet that quick commerce platforms will be used to facilitate milk and curd delivery.