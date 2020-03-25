A day after the release of former chief minister of erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party(PDP) chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti too is hearing “reports” of her imminent release, said her daughter Iltija Mufti in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday revoked the Public Safety Act against former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Iltija , who is currently handling her mother’s twitter account posted on Twitter,”My mother is hearing reports of her imminent release & is grateful for the concern. But she’s upset about thousands of young boys jailed outside J&K. The trauma their families feel due to COVID outbreak is unimaginable”.

She further added, “She is 10 mins away from home but they are hundreds of miles away from families & loved ones. She would like to urge PMO India

to release all detainees immediately.”

Iltija Mufti’s mother Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were under detention since August 5, 2019 when the Central government abrogated Article 370 and divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

After six months the Centre detained her and Omar Abdullah and many other leaders under Public Safety Act in February. This move was challenged by Omar’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot in the Supreme Court.

Abdullah’s release came weeks after his father, and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah was released from detention. The Srinagar MP had been under detention at his house on Gupkar Road in Srinagar since August 5.

Abdullah in a tweet today said, “It is callous and cruel to continue to detain Mehbooba Mufti and others at a time like this. There was never much justification to detain everyone in the first place and none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a three-week lockdown. I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release them.”

On the release of Omar Mufti tweeted yesterday,”Glad he will be released. For all their talk of nari Shakti & women emancipation, seems like this regime fears women the most.”

Earlier, on February 19, Iltija while speaking at a press conference in Delhi had said, Article 370 was Kashmir’s “emotional connect” with the rest of India and its scrapping has come at a great cost.

“I am talking not just as Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, but also as an anguished Kashmiri. We all know what has been happening since Article 370 was abrogated. It was an emotional connect for Kashmiris with the rest of the country. The clampdown had had a huge cost and Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with an economic, psychological and emotional crisis,” she had said.