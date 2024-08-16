Amid outrage over Bengal shame, rape-murder of another medico crops up in Uttarakhand

Amid the outrage over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal, a report has cropped up about a nurse who met similar fate in Uttarakhand while on her way home near the Uttar Pradesh border in Kashipur.

She was raped and murdered on July 30.

According to the Udhamsingh Nagar police, the victim left the hospital where she worked on July 30 in the evening for her rented accommodation at Bilaspur near Kashipur Road of the Rampur Block of Uttar Pradesh. As she did not reach home her sister lodged a missing complaint at the Kasipur police station on July 31.

During investigation, the police recovered CCTV footage from Indira Crossing in Rudrapur which revealed that the nurse was last seen taking an e-rickshaw for her home but could not reach her home where her mother was waiting for her.

Meanwhile, as the Rudrapur Police in Uttarakhand investigated the matter nine days later, on August 8, the Uttar Pradesh Police found a woman’s dead body at Dibdiba village in Rampur at a vacant plot about 1.5 km from her home. Later, the body was identified as that of the nurse from Rudrapur hospital.

The body was sent for the post-mortem following which her rape was confirmed by the police and a hunt was launched to find the accused.

The Rudrapur Police were able to find the location of the accused Dharmendra, a daily wage worker from Bareilly, in Rajasthan with help the victim’s stolen mobile phone. A team of Uttarakhand police went to Rajasthan and arrested the accused on August 14.

According to the information shared by police Dharmendra, who was drunk, seeing the victim alone followed her as she was hoofing towards her home. The accused chased and attacked the nurse when she was close to her apartment.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath TC said the accused dragged the women into nearby bushes and raped her. Later, he strangled her using her scarf.

The SSP said that the accused had stolen the nurse’s mobile phone and Rs 3,000 from her purse.