Amid Bangladesh unrest, Assam Congress seeks enhanced security for the border state

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah has called on both Central and state governments to strengthen security measures in the light of escalating violence in neighboring Bangladesh.

Pointing out the proximity of Assam to Bangladesh with which the state shares border , Borah emphasised the potential impact of the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country on Assam and warned against further identity verification issues for its residents.

In a post on the microblogging site X, he stated, “Given the current situation in Bangladesh, I urge the governments of India and Assam to tighten security in the state. The Congress party doesn’t want the people of Assam to endure more identity verification cases, so I’m warning the BJP in advance.”

The unrest in Bangladesh has intensified following the departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the country with violence spreading and religious minorities facing increased threats.

Reports indicate that Hindu homes and temples, including ISKCON and Kali temples, have been targeted, forcing devotees to seek shelter.

Additionally, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi, which promotes cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh, was vandalized by an unruly mob. Protestors also attacked Bangabandhu Bhaban, the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, former President of Bangladesh and father of Sheikh Hasina, setting it on fire.

Amidst the chaos, protestors stormed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s residence, Ganabhaban in Dhaka, looting furniture, kitchenware, clothing, and food.