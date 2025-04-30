Ambedkar’s statue defaced in MP’s Ashoknagar

Unidentified miscreants threw black colour on the bust of Bharat Ratna late Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, placed inside the Ambedkar Park in Ashoknagar city of Madhya Pradesh in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The incident came to light in the morning when people reached the spot and noticed the defaced statue. A large number of irate people sat on a dharna on the road in protest.

Police force from the Kotwali police station reached the spot and pacified the protesters. The bust was also cleaned and the protesters ended their dharna after police assured of strict action against the miscreants.

Kotwali Police Station Inspector Manish Sharma said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused in the matter. He said three police teams have been formed to probe the matter and identify and arrest the accused.

On getting information about the incident, the state unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has declared to hold a protest in Ashoknagar on 2 May.