Amarnath Yatra registrations dropped 10% after Pahalgam terror attack: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that registrations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra have dropped by 10.19 per cent following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April that claimed 26 lives.

The Yatra will begin on 3 July and conclude on 9 August.

Sinha said 2,36,801 pilgrims had registered before the Pahalgam terror attack. But as of yesterday, over 85,000 pilgrims have confirmed their participation in the Yatra. He, however, expressed hope that the number would rise again in the coming days.

In light of the existing security situation, the LG advised all pilgrims travelling in their personal vehicles to proceed from Jammu for the Amarnath Cave Shrine base camps only with the official convoy that will be escorted by security forces. They should avoid travelling independently on the highway.

The LG, who is chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, said last year’s Yatra had seen 5.12 lakh pilgrims, the highest in 12 years.

He said that the helicopter services have been suspended this year due to safety and security concerns. “There were several accidents earlier, and safety is our top priority. That’s why heli-services are not operating this time,” he said.

“Only 8 per cent of pilgrims generally used helicopter services in previous years, so this decision won’t affect the Yatra in a major way,” he added.

Sinha said that both Yatra routes, Baltal and Chandanwari-Pahalgam, have been widened from 4–5 feet to 12 feet, significantly improving safety. “Many vulnerable spots have been secured with cross-barriers. Earlier, rainfall caused major issues on narrow paths. Now, pilgrims are giving very good feedback”.

He said accommodations are being constructed at both Baltal and Nunwan camps, and though weather delayed the work for a few days, major portions will be ready this year.

Sinha said that the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) based tracking system, launched three years ago, is being used again this year. “After eKYC, all pilgrims and service providers are issued RFID cards. High-definition cameras are in place, and a modern command-and-control centre is monitoring the Yatra 24/7,” he said. “A separate police control room is also functioning continuously,” he added.

Sinha said that the J&K Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are working jointly to provide security to the pilgrims.

“The deployment of security forces is stronger than ever. A three-tier security system is in place at all base camps, and all service providers have been verified,” he said.

Sinha said that insurance for all pilgrims and emergency response arrangements are fully in place through the Shrine Board and administration. “We are fully prepared to handle any emergency during the Yatra,” he added.