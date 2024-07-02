Amarnath yatra: Army’s timely action prevents bus from plunging into gorge

Swift action by jawans of the Indian Army averted a major tragedy during the Amarnath Yatra by preventing a bus carrying 40 pilgrims from plunging in a deep gorge in the Ramban area on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

A defence spokesman said on Tuesday that 10 people, including 6 men, 3 women and one child, were injured as out of panic they started jumping out of the bus whose brakes had failed.

The spokesman said that the mishap was averted at Nachalana in the Ramban district where a langar vehicle lost control due to brake failure. The Army responded instantly by stopping the vehicle and providing medical aid to the injured persons.

Giving details, he said the Indian Army along with the J&K Police averted a major tragedy as a langar vehicle moving from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur in Punjab lost control due to brake failure.

Indian Army jawans along with J&K Police persons attempted to slow down and finally stop the bus from plunging down into the gorge by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the 40 passengers travelling in the vehicle panicked and started to jump out of the bus in the process injuring themselves.

The Army Quick Reaction Teams along with Ambulance reacted instantly and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured persons at their local medical facility at Nachalana.