Allahabad HC rejects petition against UP Dy CM’s degree

The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected a petition challenging the authenticity of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s educational degree.

Advocate Diwakar Nath Tripathi had filed a Criminal Revision Petition, alleging that a fake degree certificate was submitted by Maurya during elections and other places.

Advertisement

A single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh said in an order reserved on May 25 that there is no basis in the allegations made in the revision petition filed by Tripathi.

Advertisement

The petitioner had alleged in his Revision petition that Keshav Prasad Maurya was allotted a petrol pump on the basis of an affidavit in which he mentioned his invalid degree. Therefore, an FIR should be registered against the Deputy CM and the matter should be investigated, he claimed.

Earlier, this petition was also dismissed by the district court .Later Diwakar Nath Tripathi went to the Supreme Court after the High Court rejected his plea. But SC, directed the High Court to hear the case again and now it was again rejected.

This decision of the High Court is being seen as a big relief for the Deputy Chief Minister. Significantly, many petitions have been filed against Maurya on his alleged fake degree.