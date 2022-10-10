All women staff of Fatehpur Beri police station accuse Duty Officer of sexual harassment

All women police staff of South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri Police Station have given a joint complaint of sexual harassment against the Duty Officer Head Constable (HC) Mahavir Singh. In the complaint, women police personnel have demanded a strict action against the accused cop.

However, no action has been taken against the accused HC, though the complaint was submitted a month back. A source claimed the said HC is very close to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Fatehpur Beri Police Station. Hence, no action is being taken against him.

As stated in the complaint, the SHO of the Police Station acts according to the suggestions of the accused. The SHO has given him all the powers to take decisions regarding the functioning of the Police Station.

He is also accused of forcing police staff to extort money by allowing illegal boring in the area and has set targets for all the beat officers to extort a specific amount from their respective area.

According to the complaint, Head Constable Mahavir Singh, posted as ‘Chitta Munshi’ of the Police Station misbehaves and sexually harasses woman staff by asking them to make physical relation in return of giving them duty of their choice. He also demands bribes for granting leaves to the police staff.

A source from the Delhi Police said that according to the standing order of the Commissioner of Delhi Police, only police personnel of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) rank can be deployed as the Duty Officer or ‘Chitta Munshi’ of any particular police station and not a Head Constable. Furthermore, one police personnel can’t be deployed as a Duty Officer for over a period of six months.

But the accused cop has got his fourth deployment as the Duty Officer using his links among some senior police officials, despite being a Head Constable. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police – South Delhi District – Chandan Chaudhary said: “We have taken a serious note of the matter. We will examine the complaint and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.”