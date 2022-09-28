All women-committee led Durga Utsav in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, a city in Uttar Pradesh bordering the national capital, will witness a unique example of women empowerment where in first of its kind initiative, an all women led Durga Utsav is going to be organised in its Sahibabad area.

The Durga Puja-2022 celebration, which is being organised by Shalimar Garden Mahila Sewa Samiti, is inspired by the slogan ‘Ananya Nari’ this year. Starting from ‘puja’ to ‘prasad’ distribution, cultural programs to idol immersion, every bit of the event will be managed by the women’s team of the committee.

Not only this, a team of four women priests has been called from Kolkata to perform all the puja rituals along with two women drummers. The initiative is believed to be a first of its kind in the entire north India.

The committee president, Papia Chakraborty said that ‘Ananya,’ the name of Maa Durga out of 108 names, symbolizes the victory of truth over untruth and the victory of good over evil. In today’s male-dominated society, the Mahila Samiti decided to perform all the activities of Durga Utsav with the cooperation of women.

“Women from all walks of life are involved in the Samiti, including teachers, lawyers, bank officers, company managers, musicians, painters, artists to name a few,” said Chakraborty, adding that along with General Secretary Sumona Chakraborty and Joint Secretary Vichitra Ghosh, the whole team is all pumped up to make it a trendsetter.

Sumona Chakraborty has urged everyone to participate in the Durga Puja festival at Banquet Hall located at Sector 2, Rajendra Nagar of Sahibabad. The executive committee members are confident that this Durga Utsav, which is being organised from October 1st to 5th, will present a unique example of ‘Ananya Nari’ displaying women-power in the true sense.