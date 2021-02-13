Tragedy struck when all six members of a family were killed after their car collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident occurred near the Talgram police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar informed that the family was travelling from Lucknow to visit the Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan.

Passersby on the expressway informed the accident to the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) and the police who reached the spot.

The persons trapped in the car were shifted and rushed to the Medical College Hospital. However, after examining the bodies, the doctors declared all the six victims dead.

The police identified the deceased present in the car with the help of a form recovered near them and informed the Lucknow police about the accident.

(With IANS inputs)