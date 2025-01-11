All preparations made: Ayodhya Police Commissioner on 1st anniversary of Ram Temple’s Pran Pratishtha

As Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple gears up for 1st anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the district administration has made all the arrangements, said a police official. The three-day celebrations commence from today.

“All the preparations have been made. Chief Minister Yogi will be coming here to address the event…The program will be held for three days…Several cultural events will be held,” Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Police Ayodhya told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by performing the Abhishek of Ram Lalla.

On January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

According to the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, over 2 lakh devotees visited the temple on January 1, the first day of the year, to offer their prayers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had come and it was done by him. This time, Our Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is coming to the annual festival and he is organizing programs. The program which is going on is going very well. Just like it was in Pran Pratishtha, this annual festival of Ramlala is being celebrated in a good way,” Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, told ANI.

“This annual festival is also being celebrated in the same way as when Diwali was celebrated, so the Chief Minister himself said about Diwali,” he added.

In December, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra stated that the construction of the Ram Mandir complex is progressing rapidly and is “hopefully” expected to be completed within the first six months of 2025.

Misra further mentioned that the construction work has been sped up since January is an important month as it would mark the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and with the Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj, it would attract huge crowds in Ayodhya.

“We were told that the construction work is ongoing, speedily. The construction is going on in full swing. January is essential also because it marks the first anniversary of Pran Pratishtha and also because the Maha Kumbh is set to begin which will draw large crowds,” Misra said.