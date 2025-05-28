All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad meets Indian diaspora in Paris

A nine-member delegation of parliamentarians and a former diplomat, led by former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Paris on Wednesday to convey India’s strong and clear stance against terrorism.

The delegation is on a diplomatic mission aimed at briefing international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The group visiting European countries and the European Union headquarters in Belgium is led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. It also includes former Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar and former Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran with Priyanka Chaturvedi, Gulam Ali Khatana, Dr. Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya and Dr. M Thambidurai.

The parliamentary group met with the Indian diaspora and had dinner with a few influential members.

Iqbal Singh Bhatti, President of Human rights association ( Aurore -Dawn ), welcomed the Indian parliamentary members by offering them flowers.

Kavita Singh, CEO of Rflashino Group, Daljeet Singh, President of Indian association in France, Joginder Kumar, President of association Fafi. Nitin Kumar, Businessman and Shiv Kumar also met the delegation.