All-party delegation, led by Baijayant Panda, returns after concluding its 4-nation anti-terror tour

The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda arrived in Delhi after concluding its visit to Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda told reporters that the tour was very successful.

“The tour was very successful. We went to four countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria. All four countries have taken steps against terrorism, and their stand is also clear. They understand India. India’s history is such that we do not need to give justification. We are a country of non-violence. We went there to give facts and figures about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India’s response to that,” he said.

He said India has also imposed economic sanctions on trade, visas, shipping, and water.

”Our objective is that Pakistan should change its wrong policy and stop openly supporting terrorism. PM Modi has built a very good relationship with the leadership of these countries for the last 10-11 years, and they have also given the highest civilian honours of their country to PM Narendra Modi,” he added.

He further said Pakistan spreads a lot of propaganda. ”For many years, Pakistan was on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), due to which it was not able to misuse the funding it received for development. Now that it is not on the FATF list, it has misused it, and we have discussed this.”

The delegation, led by Panda, included BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak and Rekha Sharma; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu and Ghulam Nabi Azad; and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

During their visit, the delegation briefed international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, highlighting the broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. “Group-1 of the All-Party Parliamentary delegation concluded its four-nation (Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria) visit today having successfully conveyed India’s message of ‘zero tolerance’ for terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘New Normal’. A politically, linguistically and spiritually diverse group that spoke in one voice in the best spirit of ‘India First’!” Shringla, a former Foreign Secretary, posted on X.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, which took 26 innocent lives.