All gates of Salal Dam on Chenab River closed as India-Pak tensions escalate

Days after India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan in response to the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, all the gates of Salal Dam on Chenab River were shut on Monday, resulting in a significant drop in water levels in the Reasi district.

The move comes a day after India closed the sluice spillways of the Baglihar hydroelectric project dam in Ramban district, significantly affecting the flow of the Chenab River, which flows to Pakistan.

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance as part of its punitive measures against Pakistan. In response, Islamabad had said diverting Indus water will be considered an “act of war”.



The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960. The treaty was one of the most successful international treaties, enduring frequent conflicts, including full blown wars.

As per the treaty, the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) were allocated to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. The treaty also allowed India to use 20 per cent of the water from the Western Rivers.



After India shut the gates of Salal Dam, BJP leader Amit Malviya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing strong political will to make tough decisions in the national interest.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote: “It takes political will to make tough decisions in India’s interest, and Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated that through his actions. This is the muscular Modi Doctrine, firm and unwavering in its fight against terrorism. Water and the blood of our citizens cannot flow together. Let that be clear.”