All expressways in UP to be inter connected; Ganga expressway to open Dec next: Yogi

All expressways of Uttar Pradesh will be interconnected to facilitate commuters. Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Ganga Expressway will be connected through Farrukhabad Link Expressway.

In this series, there is a proposal to connect Chitrakoot Link Expressway with Bundelkhand Expressway while Ballia Link Expressway is also being constructed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of ongoing and new expressway projects in the state and the development of the industrial and defence corridors at a high-level meeting here on Thursday.

The CM said unprecedented progress has been made in road infrastructure in UP over the past seven years. In 2017, the state had only two expressways but today, it boasts six. Additionally, the length of national highways has almost doubled in the same period. UP is now emerging as the “Expressway State,”he claimed.

The CM directed to ensure that the Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, is completed and open to the public by the upcoming December. This will allow devotees from across the country and worldwide to benefit from the expressway while traveling to the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2025.

Besides, the construction progress of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is satisfactory. This expressway will provide excellent connectivity for the districts of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, and Ambedkar Nagar.

“In alignment with public expectations, the process to connect the Bundelkhand Expressway, which has become the lifeline of Bundelkhand, to Chitrakoot should be expedited. A budget has been allocated for this purpose. This connection will significantly enhance Bundelkhand’s connectivity. Ensuring the quality of work and adherence to project timelines is essential,” he said.

The CM said to enhance connectivity, there is a need to expand expressway coverage. A world-class airport is being built in Jewar, and it should be connected to the expressway network. Constructing a link expressway from the Ganga Expressway to Jewar Airport would be appropriate.

Similarly, a link expressway should be built from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway, and a new link expressway should connect the Ganga Expressway to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway via Farrukhabad, he said .

“These new expressways and the Chitrakoot Link Expressway will significantly accelerate the state’s progress. A detailed report should be prepared after conducting a preliminary study. Additionally, saplings should be planted on both sides of all expressways,” Yogi said.

He said that leading defence product manufacturing companies from India and around the world are investing in the Uttar Pradesh Defense Corridor, which will make the state a hub of defence equipment production.