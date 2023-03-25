Alert sounded in Uttarakhand over possibility of Amritpal Singh entering State through Haryana

An alert has been sounded in Uttarakhand over the possibility of absconding pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh entering the State, informed Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan on Saturday morning.

Murugesan added that he had received inputs from the Punjab Police that the Khalistan supporter who fled from Punjab, may enter Uttarakhand from Haryana. He told ANI that checking and monitoring are being done and an alert has been kept at the possible places.

The police official said that that the district police have also been alerted and that the border has also been placed under an alert.

On Friday, an alert was issued in the Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand as a precaution in view of the possibility of Amritpal Singh entering the State.

On Friday, teams of Delhi Police and Punjab Police launched a search operation for Amritpal Singh in Delhi and its border in view of the possibility of him entering the national capital.

Delhi Police said that the head of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De is suspected of having left the national capital.

According to sources, Delhi Police and Punjab Police were conducting a search operation in Delhi and its borders after receiving intelligence inputs of a sighting of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal at Delhi’s ISBT bus terminal.

Intelligence inputs had suggested that he may be disguised as a sadhu. Papalpreet Singh is accompanying Amritpal Singh, sources said.

The Punjab Police had expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, Delhi Police went on alert mode and are trying to track Amritpal’s movements.

On March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.