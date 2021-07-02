An attempt of Pakistani agencies to fly a Quadcopter (drone) into the Indian territory here probably for surveillance of the strategic border area in the wee hours on Friday was foiled by alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) who opened fire at it.

A BSF spokesman said that the attempt of the Quadcopter to cross the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector was noticed at 4.25 am but due to firing by the BSF troops it returned to Pakistan.

The spokesman said that the BSF troops fired at the small Quadcopter belonging to Pakistan as it was trying to cross IB in Arnia sector. Due to this firing it returned back immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area, he added.

The Army, BSF, CISF, CRPF and other security forces are on high alert throughout Jammu and Kashmir following dropping of two IEDs from drones at the Air Force Station here on Sunday. Thereafter, drones have been spotted flying near the Kaluchak, Ratnuchak and Sunjwan military stations in the periphery of Jammu.

The NIA is investigating into the matter.