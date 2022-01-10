Al-Badr top terrorist among two killed in encounter

A categorised terrorist of Al-Badr outfit, Imad Wani, was among two terrorists killed in an overnight encounter in the Hasanpora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said IGP Vijay Kumar on Monday.

The IGP said Wani was involved in the attack on police personnel Mushtaq Waggay in Pulwama on 19 December last year in which he got seriously injured.

Identification of the other terrorist was being ascertained.

Incriminating materials including, arms and ammunition, has been recovered. Search going on. Further details are awaited.