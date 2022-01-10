Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Al-Badr top terrorist among two killed in encounter

Al-Badr top terrorist among two killed in encounter

Identification of the other terrorist was being ascertained.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | January 10, 2022 5:21 pm

Al-Badr outfit, Hasanpora village, Kashmir

Photo: IANS

A categorised terrorist of Al-Badr outfit, Imad Wani, was among two terrorists killed in an overnight encounter in the Hasanpora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said IGP Vijay Kumar on Monday.

The IGP said Wani was involved in the attack on police personnel Mushtaq Waggay in Pulwama on 19 December last year in which he got seriously injured.

Identification of the other terrorist was being ascertained.

Incriminating materials including, arms and ammunition, has been recovered. Search going on. Further details are awaited.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Flights cancelled as Kashmir gets snowfall
Bad weather disrupts operations at Srinagar airport, 34 flights cancelled
Number of active terrorists below 200 in J-K: IGP Vijay Kumar